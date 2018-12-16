Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $48.57, but opened at $47.47. Cisco Systems shares last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 27271867 shares trading hands.
Specifically, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $1,522,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,686.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $1,356,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,150.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,874,547. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.87.
The company has a market cap of $228.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 767.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 519,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 459,845 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,212,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,526,000 after acquiring an additional 790,303 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.
