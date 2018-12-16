Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $48.57, but opened at $47.47. Cisco Systems shares last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 27271867 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $1,522,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,686.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $1,356,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,150.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,874,547. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

The company has a market cap of $228.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 767.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 519,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 459,845 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,212,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,526,000 after acquiring an additional 790,303 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/cisco-systems-csco-shares-gap-down-following-insider-selling.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.