Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 3,003.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of ERUS opened at $33.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $39.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/citadel-advisors-llc-invests-1-38-million-in-ishares-msci-russia-etf-erus.html.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.