Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,268,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,810,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,360,000. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,165,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,397,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $20.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/citadel-advisors-llc-takes-1-44-million-position-in-invesco-bulletshares-2021-corporate-bond-etf-bscl.html.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.