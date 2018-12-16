Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Shares Down 7.3%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 1,315,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,444,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $388.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,027,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 201,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 58.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,810,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,368,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

