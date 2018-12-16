Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Macquarie set a $52.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.29.

CCE opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 95,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 58,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

