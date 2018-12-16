Coin Lion Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $332,846.00 and approximately $964.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin Lion has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

