Coin2Play (C2P) Price Tops $0.0056

Coin2Play (CURRENCY:C2P) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Coin2Play has traded 58.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin2Play coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. Coin2Play has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of Coin2Play was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031129 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00002126 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00002097 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000208 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Coin2Play

Coin2Play (CRYPTO:C2P) is a coin. Coin2Play’s total supply is 8,226,175 coins. Coin2Play’s official Twitter account is @coin2play. Coin2Play’s official website is coin2play.io.

Coin2Play Coin Trading

Coin2Play can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2Play directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin2Play should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin2Play using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

