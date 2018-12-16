Coinlancer Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $164,588.00 and $2,015.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.11001657 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00032328 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Coinlancer

CL is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,666,779 tokens. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

