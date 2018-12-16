Coin(O) (CNO) Achieves Market Cap of $41,478.00

Coin(O) (CURRENCY:CNO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Coin(O) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Coin(O) has a total market capitalization of $41,478.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Coin(O) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin(O) has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00791210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00001320 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001970 BTC.

About Coin(O)

Coin(O) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2014. Coin(O)’s total supply is 105,436,424 coins. The official website for Coin(O) is coin-o-coin.com. Coin(O)’s official Twitter account is @CoinoOrg.

Coin(O) Coin Trading

Coin(O) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin(O) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin(O) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin(O) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

