Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Position Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

