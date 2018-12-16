Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 9,584 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 287.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 8.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 133,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the third quarter valued at $3,525,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the second quarter valued at $3,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $20.59 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

CBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Santander upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

