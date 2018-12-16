Comerica Bank Invests $221,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Stock

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $188,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $198,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.22 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $105.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

