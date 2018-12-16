Comparing Rand Capital (RAND) & BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC)

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rand Capital and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $1.46 million 9.96 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $100,000.00 166.65 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rand Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital -60.69% 0.75% 0.60% BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -14.37% N/A N/A

Dividends

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Rand Capital does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Rand Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rand Capital and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.