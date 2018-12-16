Comparing Video Display (VIDE) & Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Video Display and Vishay Precision Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video Display 0 0 0 0 N/A Vishay Precision Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vishay Precision Group has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.03%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Video Display.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video Display and Vishay Precision Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video Display $11.94 million 0.52 -$2.93 million N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group $254.35 million 1.56 $14.34 million $1.14 25.82

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Video Display.

Profitability

This table compares Video Display and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video Display -19.65% -48.89% -28.30% Vishay Precision Group 8.45% 12.63% 8.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Video Display shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Video Display has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Video Display on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Broadcast and Control Center Products. It offers a range of digital projector display units for use in training and simulation, military, medical, and industrial applications. The company also provides advanced TEMPEST technology security products; keyboard products; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) using new and recycled CRT glass bulbs primarily in the replacement market for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; distributes new CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers; and offers high-end visual display products for use in video walls and command and control centers. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and their service organizations. Video Display Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The company's product portfolio includes foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, and weighing and control systems, as well as sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and system products. Its products are primarily used in the military and aerospace, medical, agricultural, steel, and construction sectors for application in waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scale manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries. The company markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, and independent distributors, as well as directly to end-use customers. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

