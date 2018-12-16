Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 57,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,684,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $59,329,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,138,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,353 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,347,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $29.89 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, insider Sean Connolly purchased 14,184 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,646.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Marberger purchased 2,836 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $448,415.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

