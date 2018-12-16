ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

Shares of CNOB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. 158,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,511. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $604.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 15,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.83 per share, with a total value of $312,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 5,650 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $121,249.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,035,181.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $307,149. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $210,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 34.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $299,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 245.5% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 54.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

