Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,969,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 270,487 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,710,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 181,673 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 780,594 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,171,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 208,008 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,832,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

