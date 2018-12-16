Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Datawatch Co. (DWCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datawatch Co. (NASDAQ:DWCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Datawatch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datawatch by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datawatch by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 434,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 193,110 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datawatch by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datawatch by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datawatch by 757.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datawatch stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Datawatch Co. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Datawatch had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datawatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. National Securities cut shares of Datawatch to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Datawatch Profile

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information.

