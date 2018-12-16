Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) CFO Purchases $20,110.00 in Stock

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) CFO Renee Wood acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $20,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Renee Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Renee Wood acquired 175 shares of Consumers Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $4,095.00.

Shares of CBKM stock remained flat at $$20.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208. Consumers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, Summit, Wayne and contiguous counties in Ohio. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings and time deposits, and certificates of deposits.

