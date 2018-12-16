ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, DDEX, Bilaxy and Huobi. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $61,148.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00035660 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00002517 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00006328 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00002572 BTC.

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 615,476,313 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, Huobi, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

