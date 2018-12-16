Contrasting Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) & China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (CADC)

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (NASDAQ:CADC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners 2.27% 12.62% 3.71% China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp 1.33% 5.33% 0.86%

Dividends

Brookfield Business Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Business Partners and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus price target of $48.40, suggesting a potential upside of 37.19%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $22.82 billion 0.10 -$58.00 million N/A N/A China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp $45.73 million 0.29 -$11.03 million N/A N/A

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Business Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. specializes in investments in business services and industrials sector. It seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

About China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp

China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial, and residential developments primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its products include ready-mixed concrete blends, controlled low-strength materials, high-strength concrete products with customized fibers, and soil cement and foundation concrete products; and compound admixture concrete, lightweight aggregate concrete, thermostat concrete, and C100 high performance concrete products. The company sells its concrete products primarily to local construction companies. Its target customers include general contractors, developers, design engineers, architects, and homebuilders. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. As of May 16, 2018, China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hou Sing International Business Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.