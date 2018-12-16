Contrasting Liberty Tax (TAXA) and Patriot Scientific (PTSC)

Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) and Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Tax and Patriot Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax $174.87 million 0.95 $130,000.00 N/A N/A Patriot Scientific N/A N/A -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Liberty Tax has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tax and Patriot Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax -5.36% -10.31% -4.71% Patriot Scientific N/A -44.37% -43.11%

Dividends

Liberty Tax pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Patriot Scientific does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Tax and Patriot Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tax 0 0 0 0 N/A Patriot Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Patriot Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot Scientific has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Tax beats Patriot Scientific on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. Its customers include taxpayers who, for reasons of complexity, convenience, or the need for prompt tax refunds, seek assisted tax preparation services. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Patriot Scientific Company Profile

Patriot Scientific Corporation focuses on commercializing microprocessor technologies through broad and open licensing. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

