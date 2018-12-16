Contrasting Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) & Qudian (QD)

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mogo Finance Technology and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Qudian 0 5 0 0 2.00

Mogo Finance Technology presently has a consensus price target of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 209.33%. Qudian has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 206.03%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than Qudian.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -39.52% -1,609.72% -15.25% Qudian 30.49% 22.42% 12.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $37.54 million 1.41 -$15.21 million ($0.68) -3.37 Qudian $733.96 million 2.61 $332.67 million $1.09 5.32

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qudian beats Mogo Finance Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

