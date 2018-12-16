Contrasting ORBCOMM (ORBC) and Plaintree Systems (PTEEF)

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) and Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ORBCOMM has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plaintree Systems has a beta of -6.45, indicating that its share price is 745% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ORBCOMM and Plaintree Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM -9.84% -10.94% -4.63% Plaintree Systems 7.72% -153.23% 12.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ORBCOMM and Plaintree Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM $254.22 million 2.66 -$61.28 million ($0.84) -10.21 Plaintree Systems $5.08 million 0.41 $1.98 million N/A N/A

Plaintree Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ORBCOMM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ORBCOMM and Plaintree Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM 0 0 4 0 3.00 Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

ORBCOMM currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. Given ORBCOMM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than Plaintree Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ORBCOMM beats Plaintree Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, such as its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers. Further, it resells service using the two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. The company markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. It has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

Plaintree Systems Company Profile

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. The company also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, and oil and gas markets; and manufactures solid wood doors, and related parts and materials. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

