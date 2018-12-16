Cormark Comments on Crew Energy’s FY2018 Earnings (CR)

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crew Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Crew Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eight Capital raised shares of Crew Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.40 to C$3.15 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.54.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$3.36.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

