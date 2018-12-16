CorMedix (CRMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRMD. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on CorMedix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CorMedix in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

In related news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 50,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,515.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Cook bought 25,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 127,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 328,500 shares of company stock valued at $461,230.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 886,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 886,894 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 109.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 394,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 206,099 shares during the last quarter.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

