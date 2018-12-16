Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 827.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $42,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total transaction of $945,958.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,312 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,852. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.77.

COST stock opened at $207.06 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $175.79 and a 12-month high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

