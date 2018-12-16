Coupecoin (COUPE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $86.00

Coupecoin (CURRENCY:COUPE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Coupecoin has a market cap of $1,567.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of Coupecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coupecoin has traded down 86% against the dollar. One Coupecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.02380132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00143567 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00179869 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031240 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00031536 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coupecoin Profile

Coupecoin’s total supply is 8,001,599,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,281,462 coins. Coupecoin’s official Twitter account is @coupecoinllc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coupecoin’s official website is www.coupecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Coupecoin

Coupecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coupecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coupecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coupecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

