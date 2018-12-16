Covington Capital Management Reduces Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 800.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $739,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $123.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

