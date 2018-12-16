Cred Reaches Market Cap of $6.72 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $227,388.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.02351840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00144084 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00176653 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031124 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030763 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,347,530 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Bibox, Kyber Network, IDEX, UEX, Bilaxy, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.