Credit Suisse AG Acquires 33,291 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of NorthWestern worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after buying an additional 396,646 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 715,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after buying an additional 359,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,044,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 298,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 175,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NorthWestern by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.12.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $121,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $54,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,255 shares in the company, valued at $259,342.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

