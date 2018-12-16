Credit Suisse AG Buys 14,448 Shares of SLM Corp (SLM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of SLM worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLM. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on SLM from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $8.79 on Friday. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). SLM had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $356.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

