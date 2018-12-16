Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Allergan (AGN) a $200.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allergan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allergan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Cowen set a $255.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.43.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $148.23 on Thursday. Allergan has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allergan will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

