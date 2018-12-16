Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) a $53.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

HIG opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $40.59 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,306.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 164,973 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $285,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

