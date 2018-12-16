Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Royal Mail (RMG)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Royal Mail to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 552 ($7.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 383.43 ($5.01).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 296.30 ($3.87) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 367.80 ($4.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 13.60 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) by GBX (3) (($0.04)).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.29%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £435,000 ($568,404.55).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

