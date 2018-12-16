Cree, Inc. (CREE) Position Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,350 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cree worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cree during the third quarter worth $903,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cree by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cree by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,057 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cree by 13.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,865,183 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $184,244,000 after buying an additional 577,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Cree during the third quarter worth $3,198,000.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JMP Securities set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

CREE opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.13 and a beta of 0.51. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.32 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

