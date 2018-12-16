Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Shares Gap Down to $3.38

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.38. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 2941090 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPG. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $823.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 129.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 128.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $530,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

