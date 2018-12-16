Critical Comparison: Minco Gold (MGHCF) and Centamin (CELTF)

Minco Gold (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Minco Gold and Centamin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Centamin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Minco Gold has a beta of -1.31, meaning that its share price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minco Gold and Centamin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Gold N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A Centamin $675.51 million 2.22 $222.03 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Gold and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Gold N/A -11.48% -11.38% Centamin 23.81% 10.36% 9.91%

Dividends

Centamin pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Minco Gold does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Centamin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centamin beats Minco Gold on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minco Gold

Minco Gold Corporation operates as an investment issuer. It invests in privately and publicly traded companies. The company was formerly known as Minco Mining & Metals Corporation and changed its name to Minco Gold Corporation in January 2007. Minco Gold Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

