Critical Comparison: Servicesource International (SREV) and The Western Union (WU)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

The Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Servicesource International does not pay a dividend. The Western Union pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Western Union has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and Servicesource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union -8.55% -194.60% 9.24% Servicesource International -11.15% -2.70% -1.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Servicesource International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of The Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Servicesource International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The Western Union has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Servicesource International has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Western Union and Servicesource International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 2 7 0 0 1.78 Servicesource International 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Western Union presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.14%. Servicesource International has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Servicesource International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Servicesource International is more favorable than The Western Union.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Western Union and Servicesource International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.52 billion 1.46 -$557.10 million $1.80 10.10 Servicesource International $239.13 million 0.41 -$29.84 million $0.08 13.13

Servicesource International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Western Union. The Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Servicesource International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Servicesource International beats The Western Union on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users. Its solutions also comprise sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the company's technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, inside sales, and productivity tools. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

