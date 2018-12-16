Critical Comparison: W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) versus Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.7% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W. R. Grace & Co and Liquidmetal Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace & Co $1.72 billion 2.39 $11.20 million $3.40 18.01 Liquidmetal Technologies $320,000.00 403.97 -$8.68 million N/A N/A

W. R. Grace & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Grace & Co and Liquidmetal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace & Co -1.31% 98.65% 8.38% Liquidmetal Technologies -1,094.89% -12.73% -11.90%

Volatility and Risk

W. R. Grace & Co has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and Liquidmetal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace & Co 0 0 8 0 3.00 Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus target price of $83.38, indicating a potential upside of 36.19%. Given W. R. Grace & Co’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W. R. Grace & Co is more favorable than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Dividends

W. R. Grace & Co pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Liquidmetal Technologies does not pay a dividend. W. R. Grace & Co pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines. The company also provides liquidmetal alloys for use in the medical/dental, automotive, non-consumer electronics, and sporting equipment. Its products related to medical devices include specialized blades, clamps, tissue suturing components, dental devices, and general surgery devices, as well as tissue manipulation devices and orthopedic instruments utilized for implant surgery procedures. In addition, the company offers sporting goods, including golf clubs, tennis rackets, archery, sporting arms, and scuba equipment; and leisure products, such as watchcases and knives. Further, it sells tooling and prototyping parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquidmetal alloy products. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

