Critical Contrast: United Microelectronics (UMC) and ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

This table compares United Microelectronics and ChipMOS Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $5.01 billion 0.88 $326.47 million N/A N/A ChipMOS Technologies $605.30 million 1.04 $94.36 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and ChipMOS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 6.93% 4.94% 2.74% ChipMOS Technologies 4.14% 4.08% 2.26%

Dividends

United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. ChipMOS Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Microelectronics and ChipMOS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 4 5 0 0 1.56 ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $2.19, indicating a potential upside of 21.67%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than ChipMOS Technologies.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats ChipMOS Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.