Critical Control Energy Services (CCZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Critical Control Energy Services Corp (TSE:CCZ) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 32600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Critical Control Energy Services (TSE:CCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Critical Control Energy Services Corp will post 0.0105882352941176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Critical Control Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CCZ)

Critical Control Energy Services Corp. provides solutions for the collection, control, and analysis of measurement and operational data for oil and gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company offers capture data services; cloud based software to visualize and manage data; and business intelligence to make operational decisions.

