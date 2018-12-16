Critical Survey: Harris (HRS) versus Coda Octopus Group (CODA)

Harris (NYSE:HRS) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Harris alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harris and Coda Octopus Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harris 0 1 7 0 2.88 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harris currently has a consensus price target of $182.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.17%. Given Harris’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harris is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Risk & Volatility

Harris has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harris and Coda Octopus Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harris $6.18 billion 2.83 $718.00 million $6.50 22.84 Coda Octopus Group $18.02 million 3.41 $3.33 million N/A N/A

Harris has higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group.

Dividends

Harris pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coda Octopus Group does not pay a dividend. Harris pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harris has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Harris and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harris 12.20% 26.39% 8.45% Coda Octopus Group 9.91% 7.80% 5.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Harris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Harris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harris beats Coda Octopus Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers vision-enhancing products; wireless communications systems; and Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides electronic warfare, avionics, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions for defense and classified customers; and mission-critical communication systems for civil and military aviation and other customers. Further, the company offers intelligence, space protection, geospatial, earth observation, exploration, positioning, navigation and timing, and environmental solutions using advanced sensors, antennas, and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for national security, defense, civil and commercial customers. Harris Corporation was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar that provides 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a 3D sonar for the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) market that provides real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications; and Echoscope XD for wider area of view. Further, the company provides engineering services to subsea and prime defense contractors; and rugged visual computers and small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.