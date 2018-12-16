Critical Survey: WIRECARD AG/ADR (WCAGY) & CapitaLand (CLLDY)

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

WIRECARD AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Risk and Volatility

WIRECARD AG/ADR has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WIRECARD AG/ADR and CapitaLand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WIRECARD AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A CapitaLand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CapitaLand shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WIRECARD AG/ADR and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WIRECARD AG/ADR 17.84% 20.38% 7.24% CapitaLand 27.80% 4.69% 2.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WIRECARD AG/ADR and CapitaLand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WIRECARD AG/ADR $1.68 billion N/A $293.56 million N/A N/A CapitaLand $3.34 billion 2.82 $1.12 billion N/A N/A

CapitaLand has higher revenue and earnings than WIRECARD AG/ADR.

Summary

CapitaLand beats WIRECARD AG/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WIRECARD AG/ADR Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment offers settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and EC/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also offers payment processing solutions include Wirecard Checkout Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; card management solutions; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it provides mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. It has strategic partnership with Mastercard Incorporated. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Mall Asia, and Ascott. Its real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices, and homes. CapitaLand Limited also owns and manages real estate investment trusts and funds; invests in real estate financial products and assets; and provides investment advisory, management services, infrastructure development, and business park management, as well as technology, and management and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Pidemco Land Limited and changed its name to CapitaLand Limited in November 2000. CapitaLand Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

