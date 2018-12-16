CrypticCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $222,110.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $222,110.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.01586247 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00345200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00130500 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00010108 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00029547 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,239,569,081 coins and its circulating supply is 2,543,741,449 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

