CryptoFlow Market Capitalization Reaches $210,348.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $210,348.00 and $900.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.02377941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00143491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00180401 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031061 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031024 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 385,368,804 coins and its circulating supply is 89,018,529 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7.

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

CryptoFlow can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

