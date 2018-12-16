CSI Compressco (CCLP) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CCLP opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.05.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth $364,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 23.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 120.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168,218 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 41.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 215,651 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.