CSS Industries Inc (CSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CSS Industries an industry rank of 232 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

NYSE:CSS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,089. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CSS Industries has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSS Industries will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. CSS Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSS Industries during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CSS Industries during the second quarter valued at $299,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSS Industries during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 45,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

