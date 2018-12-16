Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Short Interest Update

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,762,306 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 20,032,338 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,108,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRP. Mizuho cut Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

Ctrip.Com International stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.86. Ctrip.Com International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $51.91.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

