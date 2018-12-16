CTS Co. (CTS) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 108,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.34% of CTS worth $83,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CTS by 558.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of CTS opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $905.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CTS Co. (CTS) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/cts-co-cts-position-trimmed-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp is a designer and manufacturer of electronic components, actuators and sensors and a provider of services to OEMs in the automotive, communications, medical, defense and aerospace, industrial and computer markets. The company manufacture products in North America, Europe and Asia. CTS was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.